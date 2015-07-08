Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:37 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017
By Kristina Webb
Palm Beach Post
The gunman who shot and killed five people and injured six others at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday was confronted by Broward County sheriff’s deputies within 70-80 seconds of his attack, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said in a news conference.
The gunman, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, was not on a no-fly list, FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro said. It also appears Santiago acted alone, Santiago said, and there has been no indication that Piro had an altercation on one of the flights he took Friday or in the baggage area, as had previously been reported.
Santiago is being held at the Broward County Jail. Piro said Santiago was interviewed “for many hours” Friday, and charges will be announced later Saturday.
Investigators are looking into why Santiago chose the Fort Lauderdale airport for his attack, but right now there is “no specific reason,” Piro said. Investigators also are going through airport security footage for more information on Santiago’s actions.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}