Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

AT LEAST NINE PEOPLE WOUNDED IN SHOOTING AT FT. LAUDERDALE AIRPORT

    Posted: 12:04 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

    Delta cancels 350 flights because of winter storm

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More
    View Larger
    Delta airlines plane photo
    (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

    By Kelly Yamanouchi

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Delta Air Lines is canceling about 350 flights because of a storm set to hit Atlanta, the home of its largest hub.

    Atlanta-based Delta said the cancellations affect flights scheduled for Friday evening and Saturday, and more flight cancellations are possible.

    About 4 inches of snow is expected at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to Delta.

    >> Read more trending stories

    The cancellations are “an effort to minimize the storm’s effect on operations at the world’s busiest hub,” according to Delta.

    Passengers whose flights are canceled or significantly delayed are entitled to refunds.

    Delta is waiving certain change fees for travelers who want to change their plans to avoid the effects of the storm and the risk of their flights being canceled.

     
     

    STAY CONNECTED

    Trending News

    PROGRAM LINEUP

    The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

    Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

     
     