Debbie Reynolds' cause of death revealed

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 13: Actress Debbie Reynolds shows her Hollywood memorabilia on display at the Paley Center for Media on June 13, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The cause of death for actress Debbie Reynolds has been revealed, according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ.

According to the celebrity gossip site, the actress died of a stroke caused by hypertension.

Reynolds died Dec. 28, a day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

A memorial was held for Fisher on Thursday. Some of her remains were buried with her mother's casket in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.