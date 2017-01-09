Debbie Reynolds' cause of death revealed

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES —
The cause of death for actress Debbie Reynolds has been revealed, according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ.
According to the celebrity gossip site, the actress died of a stroke caused by hypertension.
Reynolds died Dec. 28, a day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
A memorial was held for Fisher on Thursday. Some of her remains were buried with her mother's casket in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.
