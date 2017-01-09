Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 12:53 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | Posted: 12:48 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
There has been far more requests for bus parking for the Women’s March on Washington – set for the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration – than for the inauguration itself, according to a District of Columbia Council member.
Charles Allen, a representative of Ward 6 for D.C., told The Washington Post that at least 1,200 buses have applied for special permit parking at RFK Stadium for the Women’s march on Jan. 21. In contrast, about 200 buses have requested the special permit for the day of the inauguration.
According to NBC4, who first reported the numbers, RFK stadium parking lot can hold 1,300 buses.
The story points out that buses can park in other areas of Washington. The stadium parking lot is the largest city-run spot that can accommodate a large number of vehicles.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}