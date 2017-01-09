FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2016, file photo, construction continues for the Inauguration and swearing-in ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump on the Capitol steps in Washington. It’s typically an unquestioned honor to participate in the inauguration of an American president. This time, though, it’s different. The sharp divisions over Donald Trump’s election have politicians, celebrities and even high school students debating whether taking part in the inauguration is a political act that demonstrates support for the new president and his agenda or a nonpartisan tribute to democratic traditions and the peaceful transfer of power. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

There has been far more requests for bus parking for the Women’s March on Washington – set for the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration – than for the inauguration itself, according to a District of Columbia Council member.

Charles Allen, a representative of Ward 6 for D.C., told The Washington Post that at least 1,200 buses have applied for special permit parking at RFK Stadium for the Women’s march on Jan. 21. In contrast, about 200 buses have requested the special permit for the day of the inauguration.

According to NBC4, who first reported the numbers, RFK stadium parking lot can hold 1,300 buses.

The story points out that buses can park in other areas of Washington. The stadium parking lot is the largest city-run spot that can accommodate a large number of vehicles.