Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Journalist and former CBS news anchor Dan Rather admonished the Wall Street Journal’s top editor for pledging that the newspaper won’t use the word “lie” in reporting on President-elect Donald Trump’s potential dishonesty as president.
“A lie, is a lie, is a lie,” Rather wrote in a Facebook post Monday and called WSJ’s Editor-in-Chief Gerard Baker’s comments “deeply disturbing.”
Baker said during an interview on a Sunday news show that he wants the newspaper to “be careful about using the word lie” in describing potential Trump falsehoods because it “implies a deliberate intent to mislead.”
Baker said he wants readers, not reporters, to determine whether Trump is telling the truth or deliberately misleading Americans.
“It is not the proper role of journalists to meet lies, especially from someone of Mr. Trump’s stature and power, by hiding behind semantics and euphemisms,” Rather wrote.
“Our role is to call it as we see it, based on solid reporting. When something is, in fact, a demonstrable lie, it is our responsibility to say so,” Rather added.
Rather said he didn’t take any “joy” in taking issue with Baker, but he added, “We are being confronted by versions of what are claimed to be ‘the truth’ that resemble something spewed out by a fertilizer-spreader in a wind tunnel.”
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}