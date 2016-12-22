Dad flying alone with baby helped by friendly fellow flyer

By Kelcie Willis

Evan Hughes and his wife, Kari, were traveling home to Fort Worth after visiting friends in Chicago when weather-related flight cancellations led them to have to take flights six hours apart Dec. 11.

ABC News reported that the couple ended up on separate airlines and, since Evan Hughes had an earlier flight, he was in change of flying with their son, 8-month-old Ki.

"He pretty much slept the whole way from Chicago to Atlanta," Evan Hughes said. "Then I had to quickly turn around and change his diaper and change his clothes and get on the flight to Dallas."

WFAA reported that a friendly fellow flyer who works in child care was seated next to father and son in a window seat.

The flyer, India Massinburg, told ABC News that she was hesitant when she first saw Hughes and Ki.

"I was already sitting in my seat and I had my earphones on and thought, ‘Oh man, I hope this man with the baby doesn’t sit next to me,’ because I didn’t want crying," Massinburg said.

Ki was OK at first, but as the plane reached cruising altitude, he got fussy.

"He started fighting me, trying to climb over me to get to her because she was near the window," Evan Hughes said. "She offered to hold him so he could look out the window, but I said no because I didn’t want to impose."

"I told him I work with children all the time, so if he falls asleep, it’s fine," Massingburg said. "The dad kept asking, ‘Are you sure?’ and I said, ‘Yes.’"

Hughes was so moved by the fellow flyer's generosity that he posted about it on social media image sharing site Imgur, and it quickly got shared across the internet.

Ki got so comfortable he napped in the stranger's arms throughout the flight.

"It totally caught me off guard," Evan Hughes said. "Her generosity and just kindness through the whole thing was really spectacular."

"We are so thankful for her and her kindness," Kari Hughes said.