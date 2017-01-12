Crews rescue horse that fell into swimming pool

By KIRO7.com

Crews with the Mountain View Fire and Rescue pulled a horse that had fallen into a swimming pool Wednesday morning in Auburn.

Fire officials said the horse was in the cold pool for about an hour.

People tried to get the horse out on their own for about 45 minutes. Then crews got the horse out of the cold water with a tractor.

Officials said the horse was hypothermic and couldn’t stand after it was out of the water.

The owner and firefighters warmed up the horse and about an hour later, the horse was able to stand up.

A veterinarian then treated the horse in a stall.