Could 2017 be the end of HGTV's 'Flip or Flop?'

LAKEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Tarek and Christina El Moussa, hosts of HGTV's hit show Flip or Flop, visited the HGTV Santa HQ at Lakewood Center. The reality stars visited with Santa, toured the new digital Santa headquarters and celebrated the holidays with fans on December 13, 2014 in Lakewood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center)

By Nicole Moschella

Courtesy of Rare.us

HGTV's "Flip or Flop" could be coming to an end.

According to E! News, the show is scheduled to air beyond 2016 but not much longer than that. The show has had a three-year run but, a source told E! that the show will continue to film to fulfill contractual obligations and "will end after that."

As has been reported, the stars of the show have had a lot of drama in their personal lives. They announced their split earlier this month.

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago, and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed," Tarek and Christina El Moussa said in a joint statement after news of their separation broke.

In May, police responded to the El Moussa home after the couple had an explosive fight that ended with Tarek running from the home with a gun.

HGTV is reportedly standing by the couple.

"When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children," the network said in a statement. "HGTV is currently airing episodes of 'Flip or Flop,' and the series will continue production as scheduled."