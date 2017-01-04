Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Parents just don't understand.
According to CNN, things got awkward Tuesday when the son of Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall, a Republican, "dabbed" during his father's swearing-in photo with House Speaker Paul Ryan.
If you don't know what dabbing is, you're not alone: The joke was lost on Ryan, who just seemed confused. (For the record, it's a viral dance move made famous by Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers.)
"Do you want to put your hand down?" Ryan asked the young man, adding, "You gonna sneeze?"
@jonward11 Here's the clip. pic.twitter.com/XsM1EqXaNk
Ryan later tweeted, "Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though."
Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though.
Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though.
Marshall apparently was not amused.
"Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He's grounded," Marshall tweeted.
Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He's grounded. https://t.co/PGGhYXEfQv Just so you know
