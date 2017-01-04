Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Updated: 8:12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 8:12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Congressman's son 'dabs' during swearing-in photo, baffles Paul Ryan

Dabbing
Zach Gibson / AP
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin administers the House oath of office to Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, during a mock swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 3, 2017, as his son dabs, a pose made popular by NFL quarterback Cam Newton.

Related

More News Headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

Parents just don't understand.

According to CNN, things got awkward Tuesday when the son of Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall, a Republican, "dabbed" during his father's swearing-in photo with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

>> Read more trending stories

If you don't know what dabbing is, you're not alone: The joke was lost on Ryan, who just seemed confused. (For the record, it's a viral dance move made famous by Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers.)

"Do you want to put your hand down?" Ryan asked the young man, adding, "You gonna sneeze?"

>> Watch the clip here

">January 3, 2017

Ryan later tweeted, "Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though."

>> See Ryan's tweet here

">January 3, 2017

Marshall apparently was not amused.

"Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He's grounded," Marshall tweeted.

>> See the tweet here

">January 3, 2017

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 