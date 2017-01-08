Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama head coach Nick Saban pose with the championship trophy during a news conference for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The College Football Playoff National Championship game is set for Monday night with No. 1-ranked Alabama taking on No. 3-ranked Clemson in what looks to be an exciting match-up.

It will be a rematch of last year’s championship game. Alabama goes into the game undefeated – the same as Clemson did last year. Alabama won last year’s game by five points, 45-40.

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s game.

Who is playing?

The University of Alabama from the Southeastern Conference plays Clemson University from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

What time does the game start?

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET Monday.

Where is it being played?

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

What channel is it on?

ESPN will broadcast the game.

Can you watch it online?

Of course. You can catch it on WatchESPN.

Who are the coaches?

Nick Saban coaches Alabama, and Dabo Swinney coaches Clemson.

Who is favored to win?

Alabama is favored to win by 6 points.

Have these colleges ever won a National Championship?

Alabama has won 16 of them – Saban has four championships at Alabama; Clemson won one championship in 1981.

How much are tickets going for?

As of Monday morning, tickets on the ticket-selling website Stubhub were listed from $1,750 to $18,691. The $18,000 tickets are for lower-level sideline tickets.

Fun facts:

Clemson’s coach’s name is pronounced Dab-o Swee-nee. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama.

Alabama’s offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin will not be at the game on Monday. Click here for the explanation.

According to The Weather Channel at game time in Tampa the high will be 67 degrees, the low 50. There is a zero percent chance of rain. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 miles per hour.

Alabama quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is a freshman at the school.

Clemson’s quarterback, Deshaun Watson, has played in three bowl games, including last year’s championship game, and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.