Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:44 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
By WFTV.com
WINTER PARK, Fla. —
A Rollins College lacrosse player who was suspended over allegations of sexual assault is suing the school, claiming that the investigative process was so "anti-male" that he never had a chance to prove his innocence.
The student, identified only as John Doe in the lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court, was a freshman at Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, during the 2015-16 school year.
He claims a female classmate sexually assaulted him during an encounter on Jan. 18, but she claims it was him who assaulted her, according to the lawsuit. Both made reports to Rollins College, but Doe claims the school ignored his report and fully prosecuted hers.
Doe says that the person in charge of investigating the allegation was also among those who determined his punishment. He claims the person investigating the case wasn't properly trained, misrepresented witness statements and "excluded critical evidence favorable to John Doe," the lawsuit said.
By doing that, she was "effectively directing the hearing board to reach the foregone conclusion that John Doe was responsible for the misconduct alleged," the suit said.
Doe claims that he was forced by the system to prove his innocence instead of the school being forced to prove his guilt, based solely on the fact that he is male.
"Rollins demonstrated a presumption of guilt against John Doe as the male accused when it overlooked potentially exculpatory evidence, accepted complainant's contradictory and inconsistent statements and made baseless assessments of credibility," the lawsuit said. "Rollins' legitimate goal of preventing sexual assault is not the issue in, nor is it the basis for, this complaint. Rather, this complaint addresses Rollins' unlawful and/or gender-biased treatment of innocent male students like John Doe via sexual misconduct proceedings that afford females unconstitutional preferential treatment."
As of Thursday, Rollins College had not filed a response to Doe's lawsuit. School officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment and the school's administrative offices are closed until Jan. 2.
Doe is seeking monetary damages, reversal and expungement of the school's decision and reinstatement of his enrollment, among other demands.
Other allegations of gender bias listed in the lawsuit include:
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}