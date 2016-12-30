Coast Guard searches for 6 people missing over Lake Erie

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Crews are canvassing Lake Erie Friday in search of a plane carrying six people which disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff.
The Cessna Citation 525 was headed to Ohio State University Airport from Burke Lakefront Airport when it disappeared around 11:30 p.m., according to the Coast Guard.
The cause of the disappearance is unknown.
The pilot and passengers had attended the Cavaliers game Thursday, airport officials told WEWS.
The plane is registered to John T. Fleming, a CEO at a Columbus beverage distributor, according to the Columbus Dispatch. Also aboard was Fleming’s wife, Suzanne, their two sons, a neighbor and a neighbor’s daughter.
During a Friday morning news conference, officials said crews from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Air Force had not found any sign of wreckage during their search.
