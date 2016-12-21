Follow us on

Updated: 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | Posted: 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

CNN commentator Angela Rye outraged over TSA pat-down

Angela Rye (pictured), founder and Director of Impact Strategies and a a former Congressional Black Caucus executive director and general counsel, expressed outrage after a Dec. 2016 TSA screening she said was traumatizing. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DETROIT —

Did a TSA security pat-down get out of hand?

Angela Rye, a CNN political commentator, NPR political analyst and chief executive of the IMPACT Strategies, a political advocacy firm in Washington, expressed outrage at the grabby nature of a screening at Detroit Metropolitan Airport this week.

"I was just thoroughly traumatized by the TSA," she said in a Periscope video. "I’ve been randomly selected maybe three times in my life. Even if they think this is OK, it’s not. I’ve never been a victim of unwanted touching until today. I literally started crying while this was happening. It’s not right."

Related: Woman with breast cancer says she was 'violated' by LAX TSA officer

Rye, a former Congressional Black Caucus executive director and general counsel, has issued a complaint to the TSA and wrote about the experience on CNN.com.

Rye tweeted footage of the screening, saying she asked a police officer to record the interaction so that she could send it to he TSA.

 
 

