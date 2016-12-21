Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
DETROIT —
Did a TSA security pat-down get out of hand?
Angela Rye, a CNN political commentator, NPR political analyst and chief executive of the IMPACT Strategies, a political advocacy firm in Washington, expressed outrage at the grabby nature of a screening at Detroit Metropolitan Airport this week.
"I was just thoroughly traumatized by the TSA," she said in a Periscope video. "I’ve been randomly selected maybe three times in my life. Even if they think this is OK, it’s not. I’ve never been a victim of unwanted touching until today. I literally started crying while this was happening. It’s not right."
Rye, a former Congressional Black Caucus executive director and general counsel, has issued a complaint to the TSA and wrote about the experience on CNN.com.
Rye tweeted footage of the screening, saying she asked a police officer to record the interaction so that she could send it to he TSA.
I asked the police officer to film this so I can send to @TSA. I'm hoping my humiliation will fix the system. #TSAVaginaMonologuespic.twitter.com/lypkkcpZCW— Angela Rye! (@angela_rye) December 16, 2016
