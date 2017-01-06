Christmas wish: 21-year-old woman asks stepmom to adopt her

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:23 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
COLERAIN, Ohio —
They have been family nearly as long as anyone can remember.
But Marissa Thaman wanted to make her stepmom her legal mom. After 17 years, Marissa surprised her stepmom Heather Thamann with adoption papers that were presented on Christmas morning, WKRC reported.
Marissa's biological mom died when Marissa was only 3 months old. When she was 4, her dad Brian met Heather and eventually got married.
While they have been a family for nearly two decades, Marissa wanted to make Heather her mom in the eyes of the courts.
That's where the Christmas present came in. Watch the video below:
Posted by Marissa Thamann on Monday, December 26, 2016
"She's always been my mom, it's just paper but it's important to have her on my birth certificate," Marissa told WKRC.
Posted by Marissa Thamann on Monday, December 26, 2016
And while Heather could have done the paperwork, she said, "It was really nice getting it from her instead of doing it myself because it's like she really wants it so I'm happy for that."
Marissa had signed the papers that just needed Heather's signature that are being sent from the lawyers, WKRC reported.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}