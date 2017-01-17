Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Police homicide fugitive Markeith Loyd captured in Orlando tonight

    Posted: 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

    Children abducted in 1985 found, mother arrested, Rhode Island police say

    Kimberly and Kelly
    (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Fox25Boston.com

    WARWICK, R.I. —

    More than 30 years after two young girls were reported missing, investigators say they've been found and their mother has been arrested.

    >> Read more trending stories

    Rhode Island State Police announced Tuesday morning that the girls, who disappeared in 1985, had been found and Elaine Yates, their mother, had been arrested for their abduction.

    Yates is accused of abducting Kimberly and Kelly from Warwick, Rhode Island, on Aug. 26, 1985. She did not have custody of the girls at the time.

    A warrant was issued for Yates' arrest in 1988, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

    Kimberly was 4 years old and Kelly was 10 months old when they were kidnapped, according to WPRI.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

     
     

    STAY CONNECTED

    Trending News

    PROGRAM LINEUP

    The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

    Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

     
     