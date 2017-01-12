Chick-fil-A honors fallen deputy in touching tribute

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:41 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By Brett Rosner
WSBTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. —
While many in Central Florida are mourning the deaths of two officers this past week, one Chick-fil-A is honoring the fallen deputy, who was a frequent guest at their restaurant.
Orange County Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was died in a crash while helping search for a man accused of shooting and killing Orlando police officer Debra Clayton Monday.
The local Chick-fil-A in Orlando posted on its Facebook page a photo of a “Missing Man Table,” which is an honor set up in military dining facilities in memory of fallen, missing, or imprisoned military service-members.
In honor and remembrance of Orange County Deputy First Class Norman Lewis, a regular at our restaurant who's smiling...Posted by Chick-fil-A of University Blvd at Rouse Road on Tuesday, January 10, 2017
He was a regular at the location, whose “smiling face will be truly missed!” The restaurant said the honor “is not enough for what brave men and women like Norm sacrifice for our safety every day.”
The restaurant posted that Lewis routinely ordered a 12-count nugget meal with a fruit cup.
“Deputy Lewis, a gentle giant, could always be seen cutting up with our cashiers,” the restaurant posted. “We will terribly miss his smile, laugh and friendship.”
Lewis was a former University of Central Florida football player from 2000 -2003.
Our flag flies at half staff to honor both law enforcement officers who gave their lives for the service of Orlando and...Posted by Chick-fil-A of University Blvd at Rouse Road on Monday, January 9, 2017
