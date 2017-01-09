Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Reward jumps to $60,000 for info on capture of suspected cop killer in Orlando

Updated: 5:46 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 5:22 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

Caught on video: Deer gallivants through Lexus dealership

View Larger
Deer
(Facebook.com/NalleyLexusRoswell)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Jennifer Brett and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA —

The newest 2107 model at Nalley Lexus Roswell is quick, sleek and take turns quickly. It also jumps in the air.

>> Read more trending stories 

We’re talking about the deer that paid the luxury car dealership a visit.

The energetic visitor came bounding in through an open window, frolicked for a minute then barreled back out the door. While it doesn’t seem to have kicked any tires, it did seem to leap over a couch.

Neither fauna nor car salesman was injured.

“The little guy made it out perfectly safe, but he still has not returned any of our follow up sales calls,” Nalley Lexus noted in a wry Facebook post.

Check out the action:

 

Take a look at this unexpected visitor we welcomed into our dealership recently after he jumped in through an open window. The little guy made it out perfectly safe, but he still has not returned any of our follow up sales calls...

Posted by Nalley Lexus Roswell on Monday, January 9, 2017


 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 