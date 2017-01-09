Caught on video: Deer gallivants through Lexus dealership

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:46 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 5:22 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By Jennifer Brett and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ATLANTA —
The newest 2107 model at Nalley Lexus Roswell is quick, sleek and take turns quickly. It also jumps in the air.
We’re talking about the deer that paid the luxury car dealership a visit.
The energetic visitor came bounding in through an open window, frolicked for a minute then barreled back out the door. While it doesn’t seem to have kicked any tires, it did seem to leap over a couch.
Neither fauna nor car salesman was injured.
“The little guy made it out perfectly safe, but he still has not returned any of our follow up sales calls,” Nalley Lexus noted in a wry Facebook post.
Check out the action:
Take a look at this unexpected visitor we welcomed into our dealership recently after he jumped in through an open window. The little guy made it out perfectly safe, but he still has not returned any of our follow up sales calls...Posted by Nalley Lexus Roswell on Monday, January 9, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}