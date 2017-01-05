Follow us on

Updated: 6:22 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Posted: 6:22 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

Caught on camera: Man steals Florida girl's Power Wheels car, bike from driveway

Surveillance video
Via Rick Hebert / Facebook

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. —

A Florida dad is reeling after his security camera recorded a man taking off with his daughter's pint-sized set of wheels – a pink Power Wheels car.

According to WTSP, Rick Hebert of Riverview went out to lunch with his family Wednesday. When they returned, his little girl's toys, which had been in the driveway, were gone, he said.

Luckily, the thief was caught on video swiping the tiny car and a bicycle. 

"If anyone local (knows)/sees this vehicle or man, let us know," Hebert wrote in a Facebook post that included the surveillance footage. "He stole a bike and Power Wheel from our house today! If you see these for sale on Facebook, let me know ASAP."

>> See the post here



If anyone local kniws/sees this vehicle or man let us know. He stole a bike and power wheel from our house today! If you see these for sale on facebook let me know asap Located in Riverview

Posted by Rick Hebert on Wednesday, January 4, 2017

This isn't the only bad news for the family this week: Hebert told WTSP that his truck had caught fire the night before. Despite their hardships, he said the thief "probably needed the toys more than we did."

Hebert added that he won't press charges against the culprit.

Read more here.

 
 

