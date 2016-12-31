Follow us on

    Posted: 2:29 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

    Cashier's act of kindness brings smile to boy with cerebral palsy

    andy robinson
    Jeanie Robinson posted a video of her son, Andy, 14, smiling and laughing as he helped a cashier ring up his mom’s groceries at WinCo Foods in Temecula, Calif. last Friday. (Photo: Jeanie Robinson/Instagram)

    TEMECULA, Calif. —

    A cashier’s kind gesture toward a boy with special needs is warming hearts across the country.

    Jeanie Robinson posted a video of her son, Andy, 14, smiling and laughing as he helped a cashier ring up his mother’s groceries at WinCo Foods in Temecula, California, on Dec. 30.

    “My son has cerebral palsy and some days are challenging,” Robinson wrote on Instagram. “Today, however, he walked around with his contagious smile throughout the store and his help at the checkout line seemed to have gotten this wonderful cashier’s attention! So much she asked if he’d like to check out my groceries!”

    Robinson filmed the moment and shared it on social media. In the video, Andy can be heard laughing each time he scans another item.

    “That not only made my day, but he was so excited, he came home to tell his older siblings all about it. He’s still smiling,” Robinson wrote. “Thank you for your kindness and, above all, love wins.”


     
     

