Burglars cut hole in roof to steal cash, electronics from Target

By Tony Thomas

WSBTV.com

Police are investigating after burglars broke in to a Target through the roof.

Authorities said two people cut a hole in the roof of a Target in Bethlehem, Georgia and ended up inside the store in the women’s bathroom.

Surveillance cameras caught the burglars in the store early Tuesday morning.

Video shows the thieves breaking into an ATM, taking cash and stealing electronics.

“They did take 4 Galaxy tablets, approximate value $150 a piece; a drone backpack at about $150 and the unknown amount of cash,” Barrow County sheriff’s Captain Ryan Sears said.

Investigators said after roaming the store for a while, the burglars went out through the hole they came in.

A manager reported the burglary around 3:30 a.m., but the thieves were long gone.