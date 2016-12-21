Breathtaking viral photos show snow in the Sahara Desert

By Michelle Ewing

Stunning images that reportedly show snow in the Sahara Desert have gone viral.

According to the Telegraph, Karim Bouchetata captured photos of the rare sight Monday in Ain Sefra, Algeria. The last time the area had snow was in 1979, the Telegraph reports. Read more here.

Check out the photos below:





Posted by Karim Bouchetata on Monday, December 19, 2016





