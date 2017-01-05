Boy who can't speak forms special bond with deaf dog

By HotTopics.tv

A friendship between a boy and a dog is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Brandi Guillet shared a photo of her son, Connor, and a 3-year-old boxer named Ellie that the family is fostering. The photo shows the two embracing.

"I adopted my son at birth knowing he had a genetic disorder," Guillet wrote on Facebook. "He is now 6 and non-verbal but uses sign for communication."

According to Guillet, Ellie is deaf. She said the boxer is "amazing" with her son.

Guillet said Ellie was the perfect addition to their family. They plan to officially adopt her soon.

"She is the most gentle, loving girl ever," Guillet wrote. "The most beautiful part of this adoption is my son and his dog can actually talk to each other! I highly encourage adoption of deaf dogs."