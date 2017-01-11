Barack Obama serves as groomsman at aide's wedding

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
By Elizabeth Vale
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —
A politically connected couple celebrated their union this month in a private ceremony that featured some special guests.
President Obama's longtime aide and friend, Marvin Nicholson, got married last weekend to Helen Pajcic, who also worked for the Obama administration. According to The Washington Post, Nicholson is Obama's White House trip director, personal aide and golf partner, and Pajcic has worked on policy for the U.S. Department of Education.
">January 10, 2017
President Obama Was One Dapper Groomsman At His Aide's Wedding - Huffington Post https://t.co/cPPzAsrVDq via #hng#news#politicalpic.twitter.com/GbrbNOXs1I— Trip Trundle (@TripTrundle)https://t.co/cPPzAsrVDq via #hng#news#politicalpic.twitter.com/GbrbNOXs1I— Trip Trundle (@TripTrundle) January 10, 2017
President Obama Was One Dapper Groomsman At His Aide's Wedding - Huffington Post
Instead of just inviting Obama to their wedding, the couple asked him to be in their wedding.
Obama accepted their invitation and made the trip to Florida to stand by the couple's side as they were married in a private ceremony. The wedding was held at a residence near the St. Johns River in Jacksonville and was closed to the media.
Photos posted on Twitter from the event show that Obama wasn't the only big name at the private event. John Kerry, for whom Nicholson worked during Kerry's 2004 run as the Democratic presidential nominee, officiated at the ceremony.
">January 10, 2017
Just an ordinary wedding? Look more closely. That's John Kerry officiating, and President Obama as a groomsman. pic.twitter.com/6SPw15FRpP— Mike Sington (@MikeSington)pic.twitter.com/6SPw15FRpP— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 10, 2017
Just an ordinary wedding? Look more closely. That's John Kerry officiating, and President Obama as a groomsman.
