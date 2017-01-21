Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 7:01 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 | Posted: 7:01 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017
By Elizabeth Vale
Rare.us
WASHINGTON —
Celebrity pastry chef and Food Network star Duff Goldman took to Twitter early Saturday to point out that President Donald Trump’s inauguration cake appeared to be an exact replica of the cake he designed and created for Barack Obama’s 2013 inauguration.
>> 'Saturday Night Live' takes swipe at Trump inauguration attendance – minus Alec Baldwin
In a message posted to his Twitter account, Goldman included a side-by-side image of his cake creation next to Trump’s inaugural cake and wrote, “The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trump's. I didn’t make it."
">January 21, 2017
The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii— Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman)pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii— Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017
The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. 🤔
According to The Washington Post, neither Trump’s team nor Goldman responded to comment requests, but the woman who made the cake came forward to talk about her creation.
Tiffany MacIsaac, the owner of Buttercream Bakeshop in Washington, D.C., said she had been commissioned to create the cake.
>> PHOTOS: The inauguration of Donald Trump
She said a person, who is as of yet unnamed, came in with a photo of Obama’s cake and asked her to recreate it.
“They came to us a couple of weeks ago – which is pretty last minute – and said, ‘We have a photo that we would like to replicate,’” MacIsaac told The Washington Post.
>> PHOTOS: Donald Trump attends inaugural balls
The bakery tried to find out if the client wanted to use the cake as inspiration or an exact replica, but the person who brought in the picture said the cake should be exactly the same, MacIsaac said.
“They said, ‘Nope, they want this exact cake. It’s perfect.’ And we said, 'Great,'” MacIsaac said.
Excited to share the cake we got to make for one of last night's inaugural balls. While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else's work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one. @duff_goldman originally created this for Obama's inauguration 4 years ago and this years committee commissioned us to re-create it. Best part is all the profits are being donated to @humanrightscampaign, one of our favorite charities who we have loved working with over the years. Because basic human rights are something every man, woman and child~ straight, gay or the rainbow in between~ deserve!
A photo posted by Buttercream Bakeshop (@bttrcrmbakeshop) on
MacIsaac said she is surprised by all the attention because, per her understanding, the cake was only supposed to be used as a prop.
“It’s just a Styrofoam cake. It’s not for eating,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting it to be seen on TV.”
>> Trump accuses media of lying about inauguration crowd
She said she did not mean to offend Goldman.
“Obviously, my intention was definitely not to upset him in any way," she said. "I just wish that it had not been presented the way that it was.”
MacIsaac added that the profits from her cake are being donated to the Human Rights Campaign.
Later Saturday, Goldman responded to the controversy with another tweet, complimenting MacIsaac on the recreation.
"Remembering a fantastic cake I made is awesome, and the chef that re-created it for @POTUS Trump did a fantastic job. Group hug, y’all," Goldman wrote.
">January 21, 2017
Remembering a fantastic cake I made is awesome and the chef that re-created it for @POTUS Trump did a fantastic job. Group hug, y'all.— Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman)@POTUS Trump did a fantastic job. Group hug, y'all. 🇺🇸— Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017
Remembering a fantastic cake I made is awesome and the chef that re-created it for
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}