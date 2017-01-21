President Donald J. Trump, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, are helped by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Babot, center, as they cut a cake at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Celebrity pastry chef and Food Network star Duff Goldman took to Twitter early Saturday to point out that President Donald Trump’s inauguration cake appeared to be an exact replica of the cake he designed and created for Barack Obama’s 2013 inauguration.

In a message posted to his Twitter account, Goldman included a side-by-side image of his cake creation next to Trump’s inaugural cake and wrote, “The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trump's. I didn’t make it."

According to The Washington Post, neither Trump’s team nor Goldman responded to comment requests, but the woman who made the cake came forward to talk about her creation.

Tiffany MacIsaac, the owner of Buttercream Bakeshop in Washington, D.C., said she had been commissioned to create the cake.

She said a person, who is as of yet unnamed, came in with a photo of Obama’s cake and asked her to recreate it.

“They came to us a couple of weeks ago – which is pretty last minute – and said, ‘We have a photo that we would like to replicate,’” MacIsaac told The Washington Post.

The bakery tried to find out if the client wanted to use the cake as inspiration or an exact replica, but the person who brought in the picture said the cake should be exactly the same, MacIsaac said.

“They said, ‘Nope, they want this exact cake. It’s perfect.’ And we said, 'Great,'” MacIsaac said.

MacIsaac said she is surprised by all the attention because, per her understanding, the cake was only supposed to be used as a prop.

“It’s just a Styrofoam cake. It’s not for eating,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting it to be seen on TV.”

She said she did not mean to offend Goldman.

“Obviously, my intention was definitely not to upset him in any way," she said. "I just wish that it had not been presented the way that it was.”

MacIsaac added that the profits from her cake are being donated to the Human Rights Campaign.

Later Saturday, Goldman responded to the controversy with another tweet, complimenting MacIsaac on the recreation.

"Remembering a fantastic cake I made is awesome, and the chef that re-created it for @POTUS Trump did a fantastic job. Group hug, y’all," Goldman wrote.

