News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
    Updated: 10:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 9:40 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

    Baby elephant born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

    By icFlorida.com

    LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. —

    With the new year comes a new baby at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

    On Wednesday, the park announced the birth of Stella, a female elephant calf born to 28-year-old Donna.

    This is the third calf for Donna, and Stella's birth brings the total number of elephants at the park to 10. 

    According to the Disney Parks Blog, Donna became pregnant through natural breeding in January 2015 and received extensive prenatal care throughout her pregnancy. Elephant pregnancies last 18-22 months -- nearly two years and the longest known pregnancy for a mammal.

     Both mom and baby spent some time backstage to give Stella a chance to nurse and bond with some of the other elephants in her family.

    The new baby elephant is currently frolicking and exploring the savanna at Animal Kingdom's Kilimanjaro Safari. 

    Read more at the Disney Parks Blog.

     
     

