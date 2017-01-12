Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:32 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

Authorities warn of Netflix phishing scam

Netflix
hapa boy / Flickr
Netflix

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Authorities in Maine are warning Netflix customers of a possible scam that targets credit card and personal information.

>> Read more trending stories

Customers have been receiving emails asking them to update their Netflix membership information, WBAY reported. A link in the email points people toward a web page that looks very similar to an official Netflix login page.

The link requests billing and credit card information and then redirects customers to the actual Netflix website, WAGM reported.

The video streaming company said that Netflix will never ask for personal information in an email – including payment information, Social \Security number, or account password.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning to Netflix customers on its Facebook page, referencing a report by FireEye that a phishing operation was being used to gather information.

Netflix Members: Caution!


If you are a Netflix customer and you receive an email asking you to update your membership...Posted by Aroostook County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 11, 2017

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 