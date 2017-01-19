Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Posted: 7:23 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Anonymous warns Trump: 'You are going to regret the next four years'

Donald Trump, Anonymous
Getty Images
Donald Trump, Anonymous

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The online hacker group Anonymous has a warning for the president-elect: "You are going to regret the next 4 years." 

Days before Donald Trump takes the oath of office, the group responded to his tweets that it will be digging up and releasing damaging information about the businessman-turned-politician, NBC News reported.

>> Read more trending stories  

Anonymous told Trump and his followers on Twitter that he has "financial and personal ties with Russian mobsters, child traffickers, and money launderers," adding that "information doesn't vanish, it is all out there."

">January 16, 2017

The warnings came from @YourAnonCentral, which is used to exchange information through the group.

This isn't the first time Anonymous has tried to bring down Trump. The group targeted him while he was a candidate for president last year, with supposed members releasing a cellphone number and Social Security number that was allegedly his.

The latest threat came after Trump tweeted that soon-to-be former CIA Director John Brennan was the source of Trump's alleged dealings with Russia, Fortune reported.

">January 16, 2017

">January 16, 2017

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 