By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The online hacker group Anonymous has a warning for the president-elect: "You are going to regret the next 4 years."

Days before Donald Trump takes the oath of office, the group responded to his tweets that it will be digging up and releasing damaging information about the businessman-turned-politician, NBC News reported.

Anonymous told Trump and his followers on Twitter that he has "financial and personal ties with Russian mobsters, child traffickers, and money launderers," adding that "information doesn't vanish, it is all out there."

">January 16, 2017

The warnings came from @YourAnonCentral, which is used to exchange information through the group.

This isn't the first time Anonymous has tried to bring down Trump. The group targeted him while he was a candidate for president last year, with supposed members releasing a cellphone number and Social Security number that was allegedly his.

The latest threat came after Trump tweeted that soon-to-be former CIA Director John Brennan was the source of Trump's alleged dealings with Russia, Fortune reported.

.@FoxNews "Outgoing CIA Chief, John Brennan, blasts Pres-Elect Trump on Russia threat. Does not fully understand." Oh really, couldn't do... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) . @FoxNews "Outgoing CIA Chief, John Brennan, blasts Pres-Elect Trump on Russia threat. Does not fully understand." Oh really, couldn't do...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2017

">January 16, 2017

">January 16, 2017