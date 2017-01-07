Follow us on

Posted: 5:11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017

Animals enjoy snow in Oklahoma City Zoo

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

OKLAHOMA CITY —

The Oklahoma City Zoo was closed Friday to guests, but the zoo’s director and caretakers stopped by to check on the animals, WFOR reported.

What zoo officials found was that many of the animals seemed to be enjoying the cold weather and snow. Officials shot several photos and videos to post on social media sites, using the hashtag #snoklahomacity. One short video clip showed otters frolicking in the snow and water; one photograph showed some apes covered in snow, trudging through their habitat.

Many animals are unable to handle the cold temperatures, WFOR reported, so they have to be housed in heated barns until warmer weather returns.

The zoo also will be closed Saturday due to snow and icy pathways on the zoo grounds, officials said.

