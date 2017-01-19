GRAND JUNCTION, CO - OCTOBER 18: Supporters cheer as the plane of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump lands on October 18, 2016 in Grand Junction Colorado. Trump, who spoke at a rally after landing, is on his way to Las Vegas for the third and final presidential debate against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

By KIRO7.com

When asked what they miss most about the presidency, former presidents often say Air Force One. But CBS News reports that, for Trump, the transition from one wide-body plane to a wider-bodied plane might be considered a downgrade.

CBS News compared the history of Air Force One to that of Trump’s plane. Their analysis revealed Trump’s plane once belonged to Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

Air Force One History:

Air Force One isn’t just a plane. It’s a military designation for any Air Force plane the president might be flying. The first plane officially called Air Force One carried President Dwight Eisenhower in 1959, but it was President John F. Kennedy who brought the plane into the jet age.

The current fleet is comprised of two specially-modified Boeing 747s, which were first used by President George H. W. Bush in 1990. The two planes have carried every president since, from Bill Clinton to George W. Bush to Barack Obama – at a cost of over $180,000 per hour.

Trump’s Plane History:

Mr. Trump’s plane has a far different history. Also made by Boeing, the 757 entered service in 1991 with Sterling Airlines, a low-cost Danish airline. It then flew for a Mexican charter company called Taesa, before being sold to Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen who then sold it to Mr. Trump in 2010. That’s when the real refurbishment began.

From nose to tail, Mr. Trump’s plane is smaller than Air Force One. It can only fly up to 4,400 miles and carry 43 passengers. Air Force One can fly up to 7,800 miles, with over 70 passengers, CBS News reports.

While Air Force One has an onboard hospital, Mr. Trump’s 757 boasts 24-karat gold-plated seat belts and bathroom fittings, plush carpets, cream-colored leather seats and an entertainment center with over 1,000 movie titles branded with Mr. Trump’s name.

In December, the head of Boeing Co., Dennis Mullenburg, said he promised President-elect Donald Trump that the manufacturer would complete the Air Force One project for less than the $4 billion the president-elect had claimed it would cost.

The announcement came after Trump ripped into Boeing over the cost of the program to replace the aging presidential aircraft.

But Muilenburg said that BoeingCo. "would get it done for far less" than the $4 billion that Trump claimed, though he did not suggest what the aircraft manufacturer had estimated for a cost.

The president-elect will use the existing jets when he takes office.