Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Manhunt continues for fugitive who killed Orlando police sergeant; reward now at $100,000

Updated: 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 | Posted: 3:06 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

75-year-old driver hospitalized after 50-pound dumbbell crashes through windshield

Dumbbells
Dumbbells (Flickr/Aberro Creative)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

OLDMANS TWP., N.J. —

A New Jersey man was injured and hospitalized after a 50-pound dumbbell crashed through his vehicle's windshield this week.

>> Read more trending stories 

Jack DeCarlo, 75, was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike on Monday morning when a weight smashed through the glass and struck him in the head, CBS News reported

DeCarlo lost control of the SUV and swerved into a ditch, police said.

He was critically injured and transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

DeCarlo was traveling with his wife, Patricia DeCarlo, to Myrtle Beach at the time of the incident. Patricia DeCarlo, 57, suffered minor injuries, according to NJ.com

Police say it's unclear where the dumbbell came from. They say it could have been thrown from an overpass or could have fallen from another vehicle that was traveling ahead of DeCarlo's car.

"We don't know if somebody intentionally did it. It's a freak thing. It's a shame," the couple's son, Jim DeCarlo, told CBS. "I couldn't believe it. (I was) shocked. You never think something like that is going to happen."

On Monday, Jim DeCarlo said he was sure that his father, a former prison guard, would heal well.

Police are investigating the incident.

***PLEASE LIKE AND SHARE***


New Jersey State Police Seeks Assistance with Crash Investigation Involving Dumbell
The...Posted by New Jersey State Police on Tuesday, January 10, 2017

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 