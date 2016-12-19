By Debbie Lord

1. Trump is next president: Donald Trump got 304 Electoral College votes Monday, more than enough to become the next president of the United States. Plans to sabotage Trump’s presidency by convincing Electoral College voters to “flip” their vote and choose either Hillary Clinton or another candidate failed as Trump easily went past the 270 mark needed. Trump had two “faithless” electors – electors who did not vote for the person who won the popular vote in their state – and seven faithless electors for Democrat Hillary Clinton. Three of those seven votes went to Colin Powell.

2. Ambassador killed: Russia’s ambassador to Turkey was murdered at an art gallery in Ankara Monday, in front of a crowd of people there to see a new exhibit. Andrei Karloy was shot several times by a Turkish policeman who, at first, appeared to be part of a security detail for the ambassador. Karloy crumpled to the ground as he was first shot in the back. The gunman, yelling “Don’t forget Aleppo! Don’t forget Syria!”, then shot Karloy as he lay motionless on the ground. The gunman was killed by security forces.

3. Berlin attack: A truck drove into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin Monday night killing 12 and seriously injuring dozens more. Police say the truck was driven into the crowd intentionally and they are investigating the incident as an act of terror. The driver of the truck was taken into custody a short time after the attack. His passenger was killed. The truck was driven into a market near Berlin’s Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.

4. MH370 not where they are looking: The more than two-year search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may be continued, but it will continue in another part of the Indian Ocean. The team investigating the disappearance of the plane released a report Tuesday that said the plane is unlikely to be found in the area they have been searching, but may have crashed somewhere to the north of that zone. The plane disappeared while on route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014.

5. Bathroom law repeal: North Carolina’s so-called “bathroom bill” will be repealed this week, nearly a year after the legislation cost the state jobs, conventions and good will. The law, officially known as HB2, was meant to exclude sexual orientation and gender identity from state antidiscrimination protection. It became known more for the requirement that people use public restrooms that corresponds with the sex on their birth certificates. Outgoing Gov. Pat McCrory is set to call the legislature back into session on Wednesday to repeal the law.

Janet Jackson, Pearl Jam, Chaka Khan and Tupac Shakur are among the list of nominees for induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The announcement about the 2017 slate of potential members will be made Tuesday. The induction ceremony will be held in April.

