This image made from video provided by APTN, shows a view from a drone of smoke billowing from the San Pablito Market, where an explosion ripped through a fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Sirens wailed and a heavy scent of gunpowder lingered in the air after the afternoon blast at the market, where most of the fireworks stalls were completely leveled. According to the Mexico state prosecutor there are dozens dead. (Pro Tultepec via APTN)

1. Fireworks explosion: A fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico, was reduced to rubble by an explosion Tuesday. At least 29 are confirmed dead after blasts tore through the stalls where the fireworks are sold. It’s the third time in 11 years the market has been damaged by such a blast.

2. Germany terror attack: The search continues for the driver of the truck that mowed down people enjoying an evening at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany. At least a dozen people died and scores were injured when the truck went up onto a sidewalk and into crowds of people. A suspect was detained after the incident, but police say there wasn’t enough evidence to arrest him for the attack. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

3. Clinton email warrant: According to a warrant requested by the FBI in the days running up to the 2016 presidential election, the agency wanted to look at thousands of emails between Hillary Clinton and her top aide, Huma Abedin, to see if anyone had hacked into Clinton’s account. The discovery of the emails between Clinton and Abedin was made after the FBI issued a warrant for the laptop of Abedin’s estranged husband, Anthony Weiner. According to the request for the warrant, thousands of emails between Clinton and Abedin were discovered on a laptop used by Weiner. The agency feared Weiner’s laptop could have been hacked and classified information stolen. The information came to light this week after a judge released to the public the request for the warrant.

4. Winter solstice: The winter solstice took place early this morning, signaling the start of winter. Because of the tilt of the Earth Wednesday, we will see the shortest day (as far as the amount of daylight goes) of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

5. Ex-officer arrested: A former police officer has been arrested on charges he killed four men and buried them on property he rented in New York. Nicholas Tartaglione was taken into custody Monday on murder and drug charges. Authorities believe a drug deal gone wrong may have led to the killings.

And one more

President Barack Obama barred offshore drilling in areas in the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans Tuesday. The move will prevent oil companies from leasing certain areas in the future. The move makes "indefinitely off limits for future oil and gas leasing” the U.S. portion of the Chukchi Sea and a large portion of the Beaufort Sea. The Obama administration cited protection of marine mammals and native populations as the reason for the ban. A ban on drilling in 31 canyons off the Atlantic coast was also put into place.

