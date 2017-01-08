BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Meryl Streep accepts Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

1. Santiago in court: The brother of the man authorities say shot and killed five at a Florida airport last week wants to know why his brother had is gun returned to him after he told doctors he was hearing voices in his head. Esteban Santiago told his brother, Bryan Santiago, that he felt the CIA had taken control of his thoughts upon his return from service in Iraq. Santiago told the FBI in November about his thoughts and fears. The agency evaluated Santiago for four days then released him. Santiago faces his first court appearance Monday.

2. Arrest in Paris: Police in Paris say they have arrested 16 people in connection with the robbery of Kim Kardashian. Kardashian was held at gunpoint, tied up and left in the bathroom of her rented apartment in Paris in October as thieves stole some $12 million in jewels. French media outlets say traces of DNA led police to the suspects.

3. Meryl Streep speech: Actress Meryl Streep lit into Donald Trump Sunday night as she was honored at the Golden Globes Awards. Streep, who never mentioned the president-elect by name, defended her craft and said of Trump’s mockery of a disabled reporter during the presidential campaign, "It kind of broke my heart when I saw it. I still can't get it out of my head, because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life." “La La Land” and “Moonlight” won for best comedy/musical and best drama.

4. National Championship game: Alabama and Clemson will play Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship. The two teams will meet in Tampa. The games begins at 8 p.m. ET. As of Monday morning, Alabama is favored by 6 points. The same teams met last year in the championship game. Alabama won that one, 45-40.

5. North Korea threat: North Korea threatened Sunday that it could launch an intercontinental ballistic missile "at any time," and that “the U.S. is wholly to blame" for the development of its missile program.” Defense Secretary Ash Carter warned that the United States would shoot down any missile fired in an attack. Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country was near testing ICBMs in his New Year’s address. An ICBM could deliver a missile to the U.S. mainland.

McDonald’s has announced it is selling its restaurants in China. The deal would allow McDonald’s in China to better serve customers there because the company taking over the chain restaurants have a better understanding of the Chinese market, McDonald's representatives said. The deals is said to be worth as much as $2.1 billion.

No grass growing under his feet.