    7 American Airlines flight attendants go to hospital after flight, official says

    American Airlines Boeing 757
    (American Airlines)

    By WFTV.com

    ORLANDO, Fla. —

    After a flight touched down at Florida's Orlando International Airport early Tuesday, seven flight attendants asked to be taken to the hospital with complaints of headaches, officials said.

    The crew arrived on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, just after midnight, an American Airlines official said.

    No information was immediately available on how long the plane had been on the ground when the crew members reported feeling ill.

    There were no issues, mechanical or otherwise, on the flight and none of the passengers complained of any ailments, the American Airlines official told WFTV.

    No information was available on the status of the crew members who complained of headaches.

     
     

