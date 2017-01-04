More than 100 injured in New York train derailment

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 15: A Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train sits at the platform on July 15, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. ( Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images )

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 15: A Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train sits at the platform on July 15, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. ( Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images )

By Brianna Chambers

A New York passenger train derailed Wednesday morning, injuring more than 100 passengers.

A Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn during the morning rush when the train plowed into the terminal around 8:30 a.m.

The FDNY initially said dozens of people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and all of those injured were treated at the scene, NBC New York reported.