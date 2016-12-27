Follow us on

Updated: 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 | Posted: 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

3 dead, including missing boy, in small plane crash near Great Smoky Mountains

Cessna-182 aircraft
An 8-year-old boy, his father, and his father's girlfriend reportedly went missing when the  Cessna-182 aircraft they were on, similar to the one pictured, dissappeared about 15 miles south-southeast of Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport. (Alan Wilson / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0))

By ActionNewsJax.com

GATLINBURG, Tenn. —

Officials said no one survived after a small plane crashed in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Crews were searching for Hunter Starling, 8, his father David Starling and his father's girlfriend Kim Smith of Bradford County after a small plane they were on crashed in Tennessee.  

The Cessna-182 aircraft was found Tuesday at approximately 4:43 p.m. between Cole Creek and Bearpen Hollow Branch.

Paramedics were hoisted down to the crash site and confirmed there were no survivors, a National Park Service spokesperson said.

The plane left the Jacksonville, Florida, area on Monday, according to officials.  It was reported missing Tuesday after family members reported it did not arrive in Tennessee as expected.

Tabitha Sterling, Hunter's mother, reacted in light of the plane's disappearance on social media saying, "Please pray for my baby he is missing and his dad and girlfriend also! Please pray..."

The Federal Aviation Administration said it issued an alert notice Monday night advising public safety agencies and the U.S. National Park Service that the Cessna-182 aircraft was about 15 miles south-southeast of Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport.

The flight was headed from the Jacksonville area to Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport, FAA said. The plane is registered to David Starling, according to the FAA registry.

The FAA issued the search alert when a concerned family member notified the agency that the flight didn't arrive as expected.   

 
 

