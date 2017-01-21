1 man shot during protest at University of Washington

By Bob D'Angelo

A man was shot and was in critical condition Friday night during a protest near a University of Washington hall where Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos was giving a speech, police said.

The Seattle Fire Department said the man, who was shot in the campus’ Red Square, was hit in the abdomen. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, KIRO7.com reported. Police said he was 32.

The person of interest in the shooting later turned himself in to University of Washington police, according to a statement released by Seattle Police. He is now being questioned about the incident, officials said.

The University of Washington Police Department is handling the shooting investigation, with support from Seattle Police Department detectives.

According to the university's alert system, the suspect in the shooting was described as an Asian man, about 50 years old, 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, with no facial hair. He was wearing glasses, a yellow Champion baseball cap, black leather jacket and possibly a maroon shirt.

Yiannopoulos had been invited to speak at Kane Hall by University of Washington Republicans. Protesters arrived at the campus around 6 p.m. and began clashing with police. They blocked the entrance to the hall and threw rocks, fireworks and other items at officers, KIRO7.com reported. Several people were hit with blue paint, police said.

Demonstrators had gathered on the campus’ Red Square to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump as the nation’s 45th president and a lecture by Yiannopoulos, the controversial conservative editor of Breitbart who spoke before an audience on campus.

This is a developing story.

