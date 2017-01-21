White nationalist Richard Spencer punched during interview

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
White nationalist and alt-right movement founder Richard Spencer was caught off-guard when a protester punched him during an on-the-street interview on Inauguration Day.
According to CNN, Spencer, 38, was speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation when the attack occurred. As he was responding to a question about his Pepe the Frog pin, a protestor dressed in black rushed in, punched Spencer in the face, and ran off.
">January 21, 2017
White nationalist Richard Spencer was punched during an interview near President Trump's inauguration
White nationalist Richard Spencer was punched during an interview near President Trump's inauguration
Spencer took to Twitter to denounce the incident.
">January 20, 2017
I was just physically assaulted twice by antifas. No serious damage. I can take a punch.
I was just physically assaulted twice by antifas. No serious damage. I can take a punch.— Richard 🐸 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer)
">January 21, 2017
If law enforcement can't protect us from antifa assaults we will begin protecting ourselves.
If law enforcement can't protect us from antifa assaults we will begin protecting ourselves.— Richard 🐸 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer)
Spencer, president of the white nationalist National Policy Institute, made headlines in November at the institute’s annual conference. He declared, "Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!" while those in the audience gave a Nazi salute.
