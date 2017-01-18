Watch: Obama to hold last presidential news conference

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:31 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
President Barack Obama will answer questions during his final news conference as president on Wednesday afternoon, two days before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Obama is expected to face questions over allegations of Russian intervention in the presidential election and his decision to grant clemency to U.S Army soldier and WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for leaking classified information about the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
The press conference is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m. EST.
Obama will welcome the incoming first family to the White House on Friday. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in a ceremony that begins at 9:30 a.m.
The Obamas will follow the ceremony with a trip to Palm Springs, California, White House officials confirmed Tuesday. The family will spent at least the next two years in Washington D.C.'s Kalorama neighborhood as daughter Sasha Obama finishes school.
