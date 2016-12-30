How to attend Donald Trump's inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: U.S. President Barack Obama gives his inauguration address during the public ceremonial inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was re-elected for a second term as President of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr-Pool/Getty Images)

By Tamar Hallerman

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Are you looking to attend Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington on Jan. 20? It's not too late, but you may want to pack a warm coat … and binoculars.

Even if you were not one of the lucky few to snag free official tickets to the festivities from your member of Congress, you can still witness in person Trump taking the oath of office to become the 45th president.

Most U.S. House and Senate offices have already doled out their allotment of free tickets — or are in the process of doing so — for seats closer to the podium. But a few, such as that of U.S. Sen. David Perdue, are still taking requests, although tickets are extremely limited.

Otherwise, anyone can view the ceremony from the National Mall for free and without tickets. All you need to do is show up and stay warm.

Scalpers have also been hawking tickets for seats for as much as $14,700 apiece on GreatSeats.com.

Official events begin Jan. 19, starting with a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Ceremony, a welcome cerebration at the Lincoln Memorial and an inaugural concert. The presidential inaugural committee has yet to announce ticketing information for those events.

Trump will begin Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 with a prayer breakfast at his new Pennsylvania Avenue hotel, just blocks from the White House. The swearing-in ceremony is slated to begin promptly at noon on the west front of the Capitol, followed by a private luncheon with members of Congress.

For the inaugural parade the afternoon of Jan. 20, tickets are required for bleacher seats along the route from the U.S. Capitol to the White House, but there will also be nonticketed public viewing areas.

Many details, including the full lineup of performers and a process for acquiring tickets for the parade, have yet to be announced.

Want to attend an inaugural ball? You likely won't be able to stop by the three galas Trump is planning to attend unless you were already invited. But there are tons of unofficial balls happening around the city in the days before and after Inauguration Day.

Many states throw their own parties, as do other local and national groups.

Upwards of 1 million people are expected in Washington for the inauguration and multiple protests. Many hotels within walking distance of the Mall are sold out. Others are going for upwards of $600 per night.