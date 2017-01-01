Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:37 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to share New Year's greetings for his supporters and "those who have fought me and lost so badly."
"Happy New Year to all," the incoming president wrote, "including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!"
The message sparked harsh criticism on Twitter from users who found the message divisive.
The tweet was sent on the same day the president-elect ditched the traveling press pool that has traditionally covered the nation's leader to play golf at his course in Florida.
Transition aide Stephanie Grisham said Trump made a "last minute trip" to Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, which is about a half-hour drive from the Mar-a-Lago estate, where Trump has been spending the holidays.
"We are in the home stretch of this transition period and don't anticipate any additional situations like this between now and inauguration," Grisham said in a statement to the AP. "We hope this one incident doesn't negate all the progress we have made and look forward to continuing the great relationships we have built."
He returned to Mar-a-Lago around 3:10 p.m. Saturday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
