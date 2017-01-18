Doctor's warning prompts George H.W. Bush to skip inauguration

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Former President George H.W. Bush sent his regrets to President-elect Donald Trump last week after deciding to skip the upcoming inauguration based on the advice of his doctor.
"My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it will likely put me six feet under," the 41st president wrote in the letter, dated Jan. 10. "Same for Barbara. So I guess we're stuck in Texas."
January 18, 2017
Gracious letter from @GeorgeHWBush to @realDonaldTrump wishing the best "as you begin this incredible journey of leading our great country."
Gracious letter from
Bush, 92, was hospitalized Saturday after showing up at Houston Methodist Hospital with "shortness of breath," spokesman Jim McGrath said.
Bush "responded very well to treatments," McGrath said on Wednesday morning. "(We) hope to have him out soon."
Bush's son, former president George W. Bush, and his daughter-in-law, Laura, will attend Friday's festivities.
"They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power – a hallmark of American democracy – and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President (Mike) Pence," George W. Bush's office said in a statement.
A spokesman told Politico that neither George W. Bush nor his wife voted for Trump in November. Instead, they voted for "None Of The Above for President," the spokesman said.
