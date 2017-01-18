Follow us on

Posted: 6:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Toothless Florida woman arrested after cops find teeth in stolen car

Stanley-McShane
By Joe Ruble

LADY LAKE, Fla. —

The Lake County Jail is holding a woman, 31, for Grand Theft Auto after deputies found her shoes and teeth in a car that was reported stolen.

Deputies originally planned to take Lindsey Jean Stanley-McShane to a hospital because she appeared to be on drugs last Friday.

She was on the ground looking for the shoes and her dentures, according to reports.

Nearby, a Kia parked with an interior light on. Deputies found her missing items there and instead took her to jail.

She is being held on $10,000 bond.

It is not clear if she has an attorney.

 
 

