Crews are making tens of thousands of dollars in repairs after water damaged two Orange County public school facilities over winter break.

The damage was so severe, the district kept several classrooms closed on the first day students returned to class.

Officials said it could be a month before some students are allowed back inside their regular rooms.

The water damage also forced workers at the Orange County Public Schools Transportation out of their offices.

The sign on the door of the building said the offices are temporarily closed. The employees are working out of a portable.

Facilities and Construction spokesperson Lauren Roth said a part broke from a wall-mounted water cooler on Tuesday.

She said it will cost the district up to $25,000 to repair.

About 23 miles away at Lee Middle School in College Park, Roth said a waterline that goes to a refrigerator and an ice maker wore out over the holidays.

Roth said water leaked from the second floor to the first a day before New Year's Eve, damaging eight classrooms.

She said crews caught it and mopped it up, but four classrooms will remain closed for up to a month as new drywall installed.

Roth said that's going to cost up to $40,000 in maintenance, but the district plans to get reimbursed from insurance.

Roth also said regular maintenance work happens at both places but the issues were unexpected.

Environmental crews didn't find any mold issues at the school.

