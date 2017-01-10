ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A community vigil has been planned for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for Orlando Master Sgt. Debra Clayton who was shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot.

Clayton, a 17-year veteran with the force, was attempting to stop and question accused gunman Markeith Loyd Monday morning when he shot her multiple times, police said.

Loyd was wanted to the deadly shooting in December of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, authorities said.

Loyd has not been caught.

The vigil is at 7:30 p.m. at 3101 Princeton Street. The vigil will also honor fallen Orange County deputy Norm Lewis, who died while responding to Clayton’s shooting.

Since Clayton’s death, a memorial has been growing in the Walmart parking lot.

People in the community who knew Clayton shared their stories with Eyewitness News.

"She was a wonderful, wonderful lady. I can honestly say, if you needed something from her, she was there,” said Michelle Morgan. "Every morning, we'd have a conversation. And it was a great conversation. She's definitely going to be missed. And when I say missed, I mean missed, because I will be missing talking to her."

"It's a loss for the police force. It's a loss for the community. It's a loss for all of us. This police officer went to work to keep us safe yesterday and she never came back,” said David Lorzada.