By Samantha Jordan

The videos are almost too hard to watch.



Several emaciated sun bears are seen in the footage taken by the Scorpion Wildlife Trade Monitoring Group begging tourists for food at a zoo in Bandung, Indonesia. A petition has now been started to get the zoo shut down and the animals rescued.



The bears, which are classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, look gaunt and weak as they reach out with their paws. Tourists can be seen tossing the animals some fruit as they scramble to get the little food they're given. At one point, a bear is seen eating its own feces.



One comment on the Bandung Zoo's TripAdvisor page says, "I could not believe how disgusting and unclean this place was. The animals are poorly maintained, underfed and generally ignored."



The heartbreaking videos have gone viral and sparked outrage.



Marison Guciano with the Scorpion Foundation tells Mashable, "The bears are kept in a concrete cage and no grass. [There is] nothing natural, it is all very cruel."



So far the petition has over 200,000 signatures.



This isn't the first neglect controversy surrounding the zoo: last year the zoo was investigated after their Sumatran elephant became ill and died.

**WARNING: Very graphic and disturbing video**







