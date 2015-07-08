Follow us on

Orlando Bids farewell to slain OPD Sgt. Debra Clayton - End of Watch 1/09/17

Posted: 4:22 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017

Video: 'Missing Man' formation honors fallen OPD Sgt. Debra Clayton

About an hour before the funeral for Master Sgt. Debra Clayton began, four helicopters flew over First Baptist Orlando.

One of them broke from the group and flew away.

The Orlando Police Department tweeted an explanation for this, saying the helicopters were in the 'Missing Man' formation. The helicopter that flew away represented the soul they lost.

 

 
 

