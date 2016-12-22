Video appears to show man jumping off 55 West with parachute

By Gene Wexler

A video appeared on social media Thursday appearing to show a daring man base jumping off of the 55 West skyscraper in downtown Orlando.

It was posted by Twitter user @ModernLifeDater about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday with the caption, “Only in Florida is someone crazy enough to jump off the 22nd story of a building with a parachute. #FLoridaMan.

News 96.5 WDBO’s Gene Wexler reached out to @ModernLifeDater on Twitter and told him to call the newsroom. A man identifying himself only as “John” called Thursday afternoon and said a friend of his, who is choosing to remain anonymous, sent him the video one morning.

John says he could not remember exactly when the video was sent to him, guessing it might have been early December. He says the jump happened around two or three in the morning.

“From what I hear that guy is okay though,” John says. “He does not live in Orlando. That’s what I do know. That guy who jumped - he is not an Orlando citizen.”

John says his anonymous friend told him that.

You can watch John’s video from his @ModernLifeDater Twitter account:

">December 22, 2016

As seen in the video, the man’s parachute deploys about halfway down his jump. He then floats down onto Church Street right near Graffiti Junction and Ferg’s Depot.