Posted: 4:23 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Two teens charged with taking packages off porches

Reyes, Alexander
By Joe Ruble

ORLANDO, Fla. —

Two teenagers were arrested after being spotted taking a package from the front door steps of a home on Serotina Court, then later being found with other stolen items in the backseat of their car.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office chase helicopter was deployed after a woman reported seing a theft from a home across the street from her house. She gave a description of a White Ford Fusion and soon police had eyes on the suspects. 

The pair was eventually stopped by deputies after pulling into a gated community.

Deputies searched a dumpster nearby and found packing materials with receipts that matched the items found in the suspects' car. 

Alexander Reyes, 18, and a 15-year old were charged with burglary.

 
 

