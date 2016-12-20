Two teens charged with taking packages off porches

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:23 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
By Joe Ruble
ORLANDO, Fla. —
Two teenagers were arrested after being spotted taking a package from the front door steps of a home on Serotina Court, then later being found with other stolen items in the backseat of their car.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office chase helicopter was deployed after a woman reported seing a theft from a home across the street from her house. She gave a description of a White Ford Fusion and soon police had eyes on the suspects.
The pair was eventually stopped by deputies after pulling into a gated community.
Deputies searched a dumpster nearby and found packing materials with receipts that matched the items found in the suspects' car.
Alexander Reyes, 18, and a 15-year old were charged with burglary.
