Two girls die in traffic crash on OBT

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 | Posted: 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
By Joe Ruble
ORLANDO, Fla. —
The Florida Highway Patrol reports that two girls riding in a car were killed this afternoon when their vehicle veered into the path of an SUV headed in the opposite direction.
The driver was not injured.
The girls were ages 10 and 12, according to an FHP preliminary report.
The driver of the Cadillac SUV was not hurt.
All people involved were wearing seatbelts, FHP reported.
Troopers are trying to determine why the first car, a 2006 Pontiac sedan, veered into the second vehicle on Orange Blossom Trail and Brownell Streets.
